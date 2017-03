Today, children across the nation celebrate the birthday of iconic children’s author Dr. Seuss. It’s Read Across America Day.

Schools across the Tennessee Valley are participating by dressing up, having fun activities and most importantly reading a good Dr. Seuss book.

Below is just a sampling of photos you have sent in:

@whnt East Lawrence HS senior Minnesha Jones (@_Neshaaaaa ) reading to Mrs. Wann's Kindergarten class at ELES pic.twitter.com/AKBFzncIuE — Will Braidfoot (@BraidfootRT) March 2, 2017

