Tuscumbia infant sexual torture suspect appears in court for preliminary hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. - We continue to follow what police call a disturbing case of infant sexual torture in Tuscumbia. Thursday morning the defendant appeared in court for a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors wasted no time calling the lead detective in the case to the stand.

Tuscumbia Police Department Investigator Josh Aycock testified Nathan Bougher admitted to acts which led to him being charged with sexual torture. Bougher told police he did so to treat the 2-week-old for a rash.

Investigators also testified Bougher sent the infant’s mother a text message, stating the fractured legs were an accident.

In a statement to police, Bougher said mouth injuries the infant received may have come from force feeding.

The baby’s mother then took the stand and admitted she at times had to force the baby to eat because it wouldn’t.

Aycock said the mother was questioned during the investigation, but they determined Nathan Bougher was the main suspect.

Defense attorney Billy Underwood said after the hearing that he has a doctor who will testify the child’s injuries are consistent with Infantile Rickets.

Underwood stated doctors who treated the infant cannot say for certain if the fractures were caused by abuse or not.

As the hearing concluded, Judge Coker said he would take all of the evidence into consideration and make a ruling in the coming days.

Nathan Bougher remains in the custody of the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department.

If Judge Coker finds enough probable cause, the case will be presented to a grand jury.