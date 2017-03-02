Protocol to shutting down schools during severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. – During an extreme weather event during school hours, school districts have to decide to either keep students on campus or dismiss them early. Wednesday's severe weather caused several school systems to send them home.

Madison City Schools decided to keep their students on campus. "We got 10,200 students, at least 50 percent of those are 6th grade below," Superintendent Robby Parker said. Parker said the school was in always in contact with The National Weather Service and EMA.

Parker said the timing of the storms played a role in the decision to students on campus. He said they knew the storms were coming through between noon and 3 pm. "We didn't feel like it was a good idea to put our kids on the road," Parker said.

During a severe weather event school districts have to take into account a variety of elements. They have to consider if parents have enough time to pick up students or if the roads are safe enough for school buses.

Parker said at the end of the day every school districts have to do what they think is best for their students. "I know we have 11 principals, and we got 100 teachers that love those children no different than they love their own children. I'm very confident that we have strong sturdy buildings," Parker said.

Parker released a video on Wednesday to tell parents about their decision to keep students on campus. He said in the future; he will also email parents.