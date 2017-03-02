× Principal of North Jackson High School resigns post, will remain teacher for school system

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The principal of North Jackson High School, who has not been acting in that capacity since mid-February, has officially resigned from the post.

Kevin Dukes, Superintendent of Jackson County Schools, made the announcement in a letter dated March 1.

The letter states simply:

Mr. Sam Houston has resigned his position as Principal at North Jackson High School effective March 1, 2017. He will remain employed as a tenured teacher with the Jackson County Board of Education. Thank you.

Sam Houston’s absence from the school is a story WHNT News 19 has been following closely since we started receiving calls from concerned parents. The Jackson County Board of Education appointed an interim principal to his post at North Jackson High School on February 16.

Superintendent Dukes has not revealed why Houston was placed on administrative leave, only telling us by phone there was an internal investigation concerning Houston. He called it a personnel matter and not criminal in nature.

Dianne Brooks is currently acting as interim principal at the school.