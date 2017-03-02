Local attorney weighs in on Jeff Sessions recusal

(CNN) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday he is recusing himself from investigations into links between President Donald Trump and Russia.

Earlier today, President Trump said he has “total” confidence in Attorney General Sessions following accusations Sessions misled Congress by failing to disclose pre-election meetings with the Kremlin’s ambassador to Washington.

Pressure for Sessions to recuse himself from any involvement in a Justice Department probe into links between the Trump campaign and Moscow was becoming intense, as prominent Republicans break ranks with the administration. Democrats argued however that recusal was not enough and that Sessions should resign.

Asked by reporters traveling with the President in Virginia if Sessions should recuse himself, the President said. “I don’t think so.”

The White House learned from press reports Wednesday that the attorney general, one of the President’s closest political confidants, had contacts with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign, a senior administration official said.

This is all connected to an exchange from just a few weeks ago and whether then Senator Sessions committed perjury.

Attorney Mark McDaniel told us, how that question was asked has everything to do with the answer Jeff Sessions gave.

“I do believe as you look at the questions that was asked and his answers, I don’t believe, he certainly didn’t commit perjury,” said McDaniels.

Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

…intentional. This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

…to win. The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality. The real story… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017