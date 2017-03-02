× Lawrence County Authorities search for escaped inmate

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Town Creek man has walked away from work detail, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell.

Austen Larry Williams, 29, now faces an escape charge. Investigators say he walked away from the Lawrence County Maintenance Shop yesterday afternoon. Williams had been assigned to the shop on work detail.

Williams had been in jail on a bench warrant and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is 5’10” tall and weighs 144 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Mitchell says Williams is not considered to be dangerous. Anyone with information in the case should call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (256)974-9291.