Huntsville City Schools CFO resigns to pursue state job

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Jason Taylor, Huntsville City Schools Chief Financial Officer, is leaving Huntsville City Schools.

His company has a new contract with the Alabama Department of Education valued at more than $700,000 over the course of multiple years.

Taylor will be expected to assist in regulating struggling school system Montgomery County Public Schools, among other tasks.

The Huntsville City School Board found out about Taylor’s resignation at a meeting Thursday.

“I have some sad news, bad news tonight,” said Tom Drake, interim superintendent. “[Taylor] has tendered his resignation effective April 15, 2017. Taylor has served the Huntsville City Schools faithfully since June 2012. He has elected to pursue a contract with the state Superintendent of Education.”

Drake added that during the remainder of his employment in Huntsville, Taylor will work closely with incoming superintendent Matt Akin on a seamless transition. Drake said Taylor also agreed to provide a three-year financial projection to guide whoever takes his place.

Board members say it was a surprise to hear about the resignation.

“I did not know it was coming,” said Board President Ferrell, noting that the board will need to make a new appointment to fill his role.

“We will have another interview process,” she said. “It will be public. We have to post the job opening for 30 days, I imagine we won’t do that until closer to his exit day.”

She now knows the board will need to coordinate that search, while welcoming a new superintendent. But she’s not worried.

“Our finances are very strong, so we are in a good financial situation,” she said. “All the accountants working out there are very capable. It will be a transition time, but it will be fine.”