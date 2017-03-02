× HGAA Billy Hunter Park suffers $20,000 worth of damage

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – Wednesday’s storms did not cause widespread damage, but when they swept through Hazel Green, winds damaged Billy Hunter Park.

Community member Tracie Norman is frustrated. “Well I can see parents sitting here, that’s how much I’ve been here I can actually see them sitting here,” Norman said. Norman is not alone.

“We have a board at this park. A lot of people spend a lot of time away from their families trying to fix the place up. We do all this work and it was taken away,” HGAA President Joe Rice said.

Wednesday’s storms damaged Billy Hunter Park in an instant. “The storm got six of our awnings some shingles off the roof, and the big damage is at the back stop on field one,” Rice said.

Rice said the damage couldn’t have happened at a worse time. He said baseball and softball season is right around the corner.

He said mother nature has sent them a high-priced bill. “We are probably thinking in the neighborhood of $20,000. It’s going to cost to fix the damages,” Rice said.

The park means a lot to the Hazel Green community and people have already stepped up to the plate to help out. On Saturday a group of volunteers will help clean up the ball park.

Rice said they are looking to see if insurance will cover the damages or not. The park has started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds. Rice is hopeful the park will be back up and running by the end of March for the first game of the baseball and softball season.