Grab your kite and head to John Hunt Park on Saturday, March 4

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – You’re invited to a colorful event this weekend! AshaKiran and the City of Huntsville present the 5th annual Community Kite Festival on Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John Hunt Park.

The event is free and all are welcome. It’s always a well-attended event!

AshaKiran works to bring people together from different backgrounds and cultures to share understanding and build solidarity. Through the Kite Festival, the group works to celebrate diversity in the community through the theme “Soaring for Social Justice.”

Dignitaries for the 2017 Community Kite Festival include Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurry, Huntsville Deputy Chief Kirk Giles and his wife Cindy, Deputy Chief of Police, Huntsville Police Sergeant Rick Nelson and his wife Denise, Huntsville Council President Dr. Jennie Robinson, Huntsville Council Member Will Culver, Huntsville Council Member Bill Kling, Jr . and his wife Tanjie, Huntsville City Mayor Tommy Battle and City of Huntsville Office of Multicultural Affairs Officer Kenny Anderson.

AshaKiran is committed to educate, empathize & empower foreign-born persons experiencing crisis by providing confidential culturally sensitive services.