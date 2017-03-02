× Governor’s mansion logs not provided to impeachment committee, despite request, attorney says

MONTGOMERY, Ala – The attorney for the committee investigating Governor Robert Bentley for possible impeachment tells WHNT News 19 that the governor’s office did not provide them with visitors logs for the governor’s mansion, despite a specific request in subpoenas drawn up by the committee.

The revelation comes on the heels of our report that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency denied an Open Records Request from WHNT News 19 to release those same logs, saying that providing the documents that show who visited the governor’s mansion would compromise security.

Attorney Jack Sharman represents the committee investigating the governor for impeachment. He tells WHNT News 19 that mansion logs were not provided to the committee by the governor’s office.

The governor’s office released two rounds of documents to the committee, totaling thousands of pages. They released the first dump of documents to WHNT News 19 following an Open Records Request. We can confirm mansion logs were not included.

The governor’s office turned over a second set of documents to the committee, but would not release them to the public, despite our request.

That second set of documents was generated after the committee drew up subpoenas to demand information.

One demand they made was for:

Any and all documents, electronic data, and information evidencing or relating to any and all visits by Rebekah Mason to the governor`s mansion and its appurtenant facilities.

But again, the attorney representing them says they did not receive mansion logs.

WHNT News 19 requested the logs for a multitude of reasons.

First, it would provide insight into the relationship between Governor Bentley and the senior political advisor that he’s accused of having an affair with. That relationship remains at the center of the ongoing impeachment probe.

Second, the logs could also speak to whether or not the governor used state resources to further an affair, a key accusation against him.

Third, it could shed light on accusations included in an ALEA report claiming that orders were given to alter the mansion logs. The report, used to fire Former ALEA Head Spencer Collier, says Collier told a state trooper to delete certain mansion logs. Collier strongly denies that claim, saying it was a misunderstanding about a change in the way the logs were kept. However, the logs themselves could certainly provide further clarity.

That ALEA report, which includes the allegation of an order to alter mansion logs, was sent to the impeachment committee and the media during the first round of document distributions.