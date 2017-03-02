× Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard remains free on bond, seeking voice-over work

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — It does not look like former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard will be reporting to prison anytime soon, as his trial record is still being collected for his appeal, court records show.

He is using part of that time, according to the website mikehubbard.com, to pursue voice-over work for commercials, narrations and presentations.

Hubbard’s background is in radio and TV. He founded Auburn Network.

The website features a demo of the former speaker touting Florida’s Gulf beaches and a clip describing a Master’s golf tournament win by Arnold Palmer.

Hubbard was convicted in June 2016 of 12 felony state ethics charges related to allegations he used his office for personal gain. He received a four-year prison sentence and was ordered to pay a $210,000 fine.

Hubbard is out on an appeal bond, which allows him to remain free pending his appeal.

The Hubbard case, which formally began with his 2014 arrest, is a huge file, according to Mary Bishop Roberson. Roberson is the Lee County Circuit Clerk charged with gathering it all for the appeal.

In a formal request for a 28-day extension submitted Tuesday to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, Roberson said the Hubbard case includes more than 550 filings, far more than a typical criminal case. The work is further complicated, she said, because many of the records were ordered sealed by the court.

Campaign finance records show that from 2014 through 2016 Hubbard used campaign funds to cover $368,000 in legal bills.

Efforts by WHNT News 19 to contact Hubbard were unsuccessful.