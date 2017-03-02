× Florence Police attempting to identify burglary suspects

FLORENCE, Ala. – Police have released photos of two burglary suspects they need help identifying. Investigators believe they are responsible for multiple thefts.

Florence Police Department investigators said the men may be responsible for burglaries which took place on Monday and Tuesday of this week. The crimes happened in the east Florence area.

Investigators were able to get the images because the suspects used a stolen credit card from one of the thefts.

Police are hoping someone can tell them just who these guys are and where they can be found.

If you recognize any of these people don’t hesitate to contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers.

The tip line is now open at (256)386-8685. You can also text your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), in the message type “tip1293” and your information. (When texting make sure to identify which case you are contacting us about.)

As always your identity is kept anonymous and the tip is worth a cash reward.