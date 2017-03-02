× Dekalb County Commission calls a meeting to talk to Dekalb cities about the inmate proposal

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – “We had really a good meeting. We’re just working out some details and some language.”

After the cities refused the proposal, the commission went back to the drawing board and made some revisions. The cities of DeKalb County decided that this second draft still needed some work, especially the liability clause.

“So we’re just working out some details that some liability carriers are going to have to give us some clearer language on,” says Ricky Harcrow of the DeKalb County Commission.

According to an attorney representing the cities, it was suggested in the proposal that the county wouldn’t be liable for anything that happened to the cities’ inmates. This caused concerned between the cities and their insurance holders.

“Those attorneys and those agents are going to get together and bring us back something that everyone can live with,” says Harcrow.

Now that just covers liability. As for the $20 fee:

“We’ll work that out down the line,” says Harcrow. “I mean that’s minor compared to the liability issues.”

Everything is on hold until the commission and municipalities come to an agreement.

“When we do that, we’ll proceed on. We will work it out.”