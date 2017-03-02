Community of Character Summit happening Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Character Foundation of North Alabama will be holding a Community of Character Summit this Saturday, March 4 at Columbia High School.

Students K-12 who live in Jackson, Madison, Limestone, Morgan or Marshall Counties are invited to submit art or essays for a chance to win medals, cash prizes or a $1000 scholarship based on grade level.

The focus of the art or essay entries should be on the four character words: courage, fairness, generosity or perseverance.

For more information please contact (256) 533-1640.