Auburn DC Kevin Steele filling holes on Tigers defense

AUBURN, Ala. (al.com) - Auburn is tasked with replacing the production of Carl Lawson, who is bound for the NFL, at the Buck defensive end position this spring. While second-year defensive coordinator Kevin Steele noted that the coaching staff has been plotting its replacement plan for quite some time, the Tigers still made a move this spring to bolster the position.

Sophomore Tre' Threat, who signed with Auburn as a linebacker, has moved to Buck this spring.

"He played it in high school so it's kind of natural to him," Steele said Thursday.

