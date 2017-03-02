× Albertville Police charge man with rape; victim 82 years old

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Police in Albertville recently arrested Duke Wiles, charging him with the rape of an 82-year-old woman.

Police say the incident happened on December 26, 2015. Wiles also faces additional charges relating to sexual assault involving an 85-year-old woman.

Albertville Police ask citizens who may have information that could help these investigations to please call (256) 878-1212 and ask for the Detective Division.

The department thanked Detective Eric Croft, Detective Chad Ginn and others for their role in the investigation.