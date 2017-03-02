Agencies, volunteers, educators meet for Child Hunger Summit 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Many people in the Tennessee Valley work to find a solution for child hunger. On Thursday, they sat shoulder to shoulder to understand how to fight the problem using each others' experiences during the Food Bank of North Alabama's Child Hunger Summit 2017.

"It's a convening of everyone who's passionate about ending child hunger in North Alabama," Child Hunger Crops Member Laurel Moffat said.

Moffat said the gathering gives agencies, volunteers and educators a chance to learn from each other.

"They just don't want to see any child hungry," Moffat explained of those in attendance. "That no child deserves to not know where their next meal is coming from."

Men and women come because they believe the answer to end child hunger lies among the collective group.

"We have to tools we need to address child hunger," Moffat said. "It's just a matter of bringing them together and figuring out what fits where."

For example, Aldersgate United Methodist Church offers free sack lunches to kids and adults throughout the week in the summer. "It really provided a sense of community of visiting everyday at lunch," Lydia Locke said of her church's ministry which began last summer.

Organizers know this summit helps better the lives of North Alabama's children. "After the last hunger summit in 2014, our backpack programs grew 300 percent as a result we think as a result of the summit," Moffat said.

Thursday's interactive sessions gave attendees more information on backpack programs, summer feeding programs and school pantries.