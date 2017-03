Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (al.com) - With no time left on the clock, eighth-grader Alexandria Orr on Thursday afternoon released her final free throw and closed her eyes.

R.A. Hubbard 44. Spring Garden,43.

Orr did not see the basketball hit the right side of the rim, bounce to the left and then fall through, hitting the floor at BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

To continue reading click here.