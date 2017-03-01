YOUR PHOTOS: Severe storms move across the Tennessee Valley March 1

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Reports of hail, heavy storms, and wind damage are coming into the news room. The best way for us to stay aware of the damage of today’s stormy weather is you! If you can safely take a photo, do so and send it to us through the link in this story, upload it to our weather app Live Alert 19, comment on Facebook, or email us at photo@whnt.com.

If you have hail, compare it in size with coin currency so that we can accurately pass that information on to the National Weather Service.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Resources to stay ahead of today’s stormy weather:

How to program a NOAA Weather Radio

WHNT.com’s Maps & Radar Page

Live Alert 19 and the WHNT News 19 App