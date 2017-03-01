Tornado Watch For Southern Middle Tennessee

New tornado watch is up for southern middle Tennessee this morning until 10am. The greater risk of severe storms likely stays a bit north of the Tennessee Valley through 10am; however, expect storms to increase in coverage over North Mississippi and Northwest Alabama late this morning. Those storms will affect the Valley through 3-4pm today.

Be sure to watch Ben Smith for the latest info as you get your day started on WHNT News 19 This Morning!

