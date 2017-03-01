× Read Across America Day is March 2

Thursday is Read Across America Day!! Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Read Across America will be happening across the country on Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

Thousands of schools, libraries, and community centers will participate by bringing together kids, teens, and books, and you can too! Get involved! Read a book!!

Schools across the Tennessee Valley are participating by dressing up, having fun activities and most importantly reading a good Dr. Seuss book.

Launched in 1998 by the National Education Association, Read Across America is the nation’s largest celebration of reading, focusing coast-to-coast attention on the importance and the joys of reading!

Parents we want to see those Read Across America Day photos!! Submit them through this article, or email them to us at photo@whnt.com