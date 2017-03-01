North Alabama family shares story of devastating loss 10 years ago in Enterprise tornado

PRICEVILLE, Ala. – March 1 is a tough day for Dirk and Kathy Strunk. Not just this day, but many in the last 10 years since the day they and other families suffered tremendous loss in south Alabama.

The Strunks live in Priceville now, but on March 1, 2007, they were in Enterprise when an EF-4 tornado hit Enterprise High School. Katie Strunk, 16, was one of eight students who died and dozens more were hurt when the twister hit the school with 170 mile-per-hour winds. Students took cover in a hallway when the roof collapsed.

“The weather was supposed to be bad,” Dirk Strunk recalled. But that day, school was still in session. He was working at New Brockton High School where his son was a student. His wife and daughter were at Enterprise High.

“We were in the process of letting out of school, and that’s when the sirens went off,” Dirk recalled. “I just happened to be standing outside, and one of the police officers were saying Enterprise just got hit.”

He and his son jumped in the car and took off. “It took us an hour and a half to go eight miles,” Dirk recalled.

They ended up at their church in Enterprise. Dirk took his son David inside to safety and ran the last mile and a half to Enterprise High.

“As we’re running up the road, you’re seeing people in pickup trucks carrying people to the hospital.” Fear began to creep in.

“I felt Katie was going to be fine, I thought that Kathy would be the one. It was a lose/lose either way. And you just get there.. and it’s.. it was like a bomb went off,” Dirk said.

But standing amidst the rubble, was Kathy. “Seeing her in the parking lot, the relief knowing she’s okay, but not seeing Katie there…”

