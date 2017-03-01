× Jerry’s Cancer Story

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Seven months ago, I started a journey to live healthy. I had two goals, to lose weight and to exercise more. I’ve met both, but three months ago, my journey hit a roadblock. It was a major life changing detour.

Nobody wants to spend their evening at the emergency room. But in early December, that’s where I wound up on a Sunday night. Dr. Kathryn Cox was on duty. “You had a couple of lab abnormalities that were unusual,” she told me. “Your inflammatory count was up. Your liver looked a little unhappy.”

The ER health care team working that night thought my gall bladder was causing my pain. But an ultrasound didn’t really show anything. Dr. Cox decided to order another test. “We just need to get the CT scan and really take a peek at what’s going on inside,” she said. Neither of us was prepared for what was to come. She got a call from the radiologist. “That’s never a good sign because if there’s nothing horribly wrong, they don’t usually call me,” she remembers. “I just read it in the report.” But this couldn’t wait.

The news from the radiologist on the other end of the line wasn’t good.

