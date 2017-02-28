WATCH LIVE: Gulf Shores Police hold press conference on parade crash that injured 11

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Police in the Alabama beach town of Gulf Shores say a vehicle participating in the city’s Fat Tuesday parade accidentally plowed into a band, leaving three young people in critical condition and eight others with less-severe injuries.

City spokesman Grant Brown tells The Associated Press that the band had just entered the parade route Tuesday morning when a car behind the group lurched forward into the group.

Brown says the vehicle struck multiple people, injuring 12 in all. Details on the most severe injuries weren’t immediately available.

Brown says there is no indication the crash was anything other than what he calls a “horrific accident.” Brown says he’s not sure whether the band was from a school in Gulf Shores or elsewhere.

Video and photos from the scene show emergency workers helping the injured on the main highway running toward the beach.

Seeking Assistance:

If you witnessed and/or captured photos /video send any images of the scene to LT. Cowan at

bcowan@gulfshoresal.gov — Gulf Shores Police (@GulfShoresPD) February 28, 2017

Gulf Shores officials are preparing to give an update on 12 band members injured in parade. @whnt pic.twitter.com/bKooLWBSAq — Chelsea Brentzel (@ChelseaBrentzel) February 28, 2017