UNA Nursing grad found stabbed to death in Nashville

NASHVILLE – A University of North Alabama nursing graduate has been identified as the young woman found fatally stabbed in her Nashville condo early Tuesday morning.

Officials identified the victim as Tiffany Ferguson. She was an ICU nurse at St. Thomas West Hospital and had graduated from UNA in 2015.

According to News Channel 5, police responded to the Wedgewood Park condo shortly before 6 a.m. Police said Ferguson’s roommate heard Ferguson scream, exited her bedroom, and found her stabbed.

Surveillance video from the area showed a man checking car doors before moving to the apartment building and checking doors there.

The suspect was then seen leaving the apartment with items he allegedly stole. Police said they were able to recover some of those items near the apartment.

No arrests have been made. Police said they are looking for a man wearing a hoodie, ripped jeans, and is believed to be on foot.