UAH advances to GSC semifinals for seventh time in eight seasons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The second-seeded UAH men's basketball team dropped Union 85-73 to advance to the semifinals of the 2017 Gulf South Conference tournament. It's their seventh trip to the semifinals in the eight seasons.

Troy Saxton paved the way for the Chargers with 21 points and eight rebounds. He was one of five players who scored in double figures for UAH. Seab Webster added another 16 points and Brandon Roberts notched 14.

UAH will now face No. 3 seed Delta State on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m. at the Pete Hanna Center on Samford University's campus in Birmingham.