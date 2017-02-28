× Two organizations donated hundreds of dollars to Boaz Police Department’s K-9 Units

BOAZ, Ala. — Two organizations in Marshall County donated hundreds of dollars to the Boaz Police Department, and the officers put it toward two of their most valuable members.

“They’re really a vital part of what we do out here day in and day out,” said Deputy Chief Josh Gaskin.

He could be talking about any of the officers, really, but he’s talking about two specifically. They’re known as the hardest working officers with the Boaz Police Department.

In fact, officers arrested several people for drug trafficking over the last few weeks. One traffic stop revealed 29.5 grams of meth. They were a big part of it all. “They love what they do,” Gaskin said.

He’s talking about K-9 Jax and K-9 Riddick. “We have two K-9s, and two K-9 handlers,” Gaskin explained.

Two organizations donated hundreds of dollars to help buy the K-9 Units new equipment that isn’t in the budget. “The Boaz Rotary Club and Altrusa International, both here in Boaz, donated some money to the K-9 Units,” Gaskin said.

The K-9 Units play a big part in keeping the city safe. Officers say it’s a good feeling to know while the whole department has the community’s back, the community has theirs.

“It makes everybody feel good to know that they have the support of the community,” Gaskin said, “We have a really good community that we live in. The city of Boaz is great and we always get a lot of support from the citizens.”

“Nearly on a daily basis someone will come up to you while you’re at lunch or if you’re just out and about in the city and come up to you and let you know that they appreciate what you do and they’re thankful for us,” he added.