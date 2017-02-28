× Terry’s Pizza opening new location in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An iconic pizzeria is making a comeback.

Terry’s Pizza shut its doors in 2006, but the delicious recipes were kept alive by Star Market. The grocery store chain purchased the rights to the name and pies after the eatery closed and continues to sell them at the Five Points and Meridianville locations.

According to our news partners at AL.com, a new eatery is being launched at 7900 Bailey Cove Road in the building formerly occupied by Lizzy B’s Bakery and Deli and the Coffee Tree.

The restaurant will feature a drive-thru for pickup orders and a wide selection of take-and-bake and pre-baked pizzas. Crews hope to finish work on a new kitchen design and dining area for a late March or early April opening.

“Everybody has been trying to get in touch with me to see if I can change the name of some of our pizzas to the name of their father because they ate so many of them,” Star Market Director of Pharmacy Operations Mark Tow said. “The interest is very high for me to get this open.”

Hiring is underway for the new Terry’s Pizza location.

Anyone interested in working at the new store can fill out an application on Star Market’s website. A number of positions are available.