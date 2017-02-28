Stormy weather on Tuesday and Wednesday

(Early Tuesday morning update) Locally-heavy storms moving across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday bring brief but heavy downpours and occasional lightning. If you’re following them on our Interactive Radar, they’re moving northeast at around 35-40 miles per hour. Storms will continue through mid-afternoon.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

On Wednesday, the risk of ‘severe’ storms increases.

(What makes a storm bad or severe?)

The Storm Prediction Center posted an ‘Enhanced Risk’ of severe storms for Wednesday:

The general idea is that a line of thunderstorms moves into Northwest Alabama around noon. That line will be moving southeast at about 40 miles per hour putting the timeline across the Tennessee Valley region in this range:

The primary risk is strong, damaging winds within storms; however, if that line starts to break up into smaller segments with little waves along it, tornadoes are possible. We’ll keep you posted!

WHNT News 19’s resources to keep you ahead of the storms:

How to program a NOAA Weather Radio

WHNT.com’s Maps & Radar Page

Live Alert 19 and the WHNT News 19 App

Baron Saf-T-Net (phone/text)

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt