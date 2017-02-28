LIVE COVERAGE: 11 students injured as SUV hits high school marching band in Gulf Shores Mardi Gras parade

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Eleven students were hurt when the driver of an SUV crashed into a high school marching band at the Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Police plan to hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. to release the latest information. You can watch it in the player above.

Police say all 11 victims are members of the Gulf Shores High School marching band. Police tell WKRG three students were critically hurt. All were taken to local hospitals. In video from the scene, you can see band instruments near the scene, including saxophones, clarinets and drums.

“A teenage band had just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was a part of the parade,” said Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Gulf Shores.

The vehicle that hit the students was part of the parade and was behind the band in the parade route, WKRG reports. Sources say the driver is an elderly man. It’s not clear yet if he may have suffered a medical problem.

Police have asked people who have video of the incident to send it to Gulf Shores Police for further investigation, through the email bcowan@gulfshoresal.gov – and specifically asked that it not be posted on social media. Police are trying to get a clear view of what happened.

The Gulf Shores parade has been cancelled. Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time.

We’ll update you on the WHNT app and WHNT.com as the situation develops throughout the day.