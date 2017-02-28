Parent: Phil Campbell High School rejects senior yearbook ads due to images depicting rifles, Confederate flag

PHIL CAMPBELL, Ala. – Two families in northwest Alabama recently learned their yearbook pages purchased for their high school seniors won’t be allowed. The school says it’s because of what some of the photos show, but the parents of the students say there’s nothing wrong with the collages.

Cathy Morgan spoke with WHNT News 19 today about the situation. She designed a page and purchased it for her son, Cody, who will graduate in a few months, paying $165. The collage includes several pictures and a personal message from her. Morgan said school administrators told her the photos must be reworked because some of the pictures show her son holding a rifle and bow. In two images, he’s aiming at the camera. The collage also shows the Confederate flag. If she opts not to rework the photos, the school will refund her money.

Morgan said other students can use their football or basketball photos. Her son doesn’t play sports, though. He hunts. This is what he likes to do.

WHNT News 19 contacted Phil Campbell Principal Gary Odom for comment. He said students are not allowed to have guns on campus, nor are they allowed to wear clothes that depict guns. He said a picture of a student holding a gun would be inappropriate for the yearbook.

In addition, Odom said the Confederate flag is superimposed over the U.S. flag in Morgan’s yearbook page. Principal Odom called that desecration of the U.S. flag.

Cathy Morgan designed this yearbook ad for her son, and a similar one for his friend that also shows images of him aiming a rifle at the camera. That student’s ad was also rejected.

Morgan said she has been designing these yearbook ads for high school seniors for a few years, and has never seen any guidelines from the school about what they can and cannot contain. She recalled creating one for a female student a few years ago who was holding a hunting rifle. However, Morgan couldn’t recall if the girl was aiming at the camera.

Morgan said she will redesign the ads to remove the pictures the school has rejected. The school gave her a deadline of Wednesday, March 1.