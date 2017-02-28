North Jackson High School has 5 semi-finalists for National Beta Club Scholarships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - "It's a service oriented club and it promotes leadership, achievement, service and character."

North Jackson High School's Beta Club sponsors submitted six names to compete for this year's scholarships.

"We review our leaders within our school. Then we decide that this child may have a good opportunity," said Beta Club sponsor Melanie Nevels.

Then it's up to those students to do the rest of the work. They're required to create an account with beta club and log everything they do.

"Everything from grade 9 through grade 12 is entered separately. And so every time they complete a service project, that's entered," explained Nevels.

North Jackson said they invest a lot in their student's service projects which is a reason why this isn't their first time in the semi-finals.

"In 2014 we had five semi-finalists and we had five finalists. In 2016 we had five semi-finalists and three finalists."

They're very proud of the leaders in their school.

"I don't know of any other schools in Alabama that have this number of winners."

And they encourage all high schools to invest in a Beta Club.

"It recognizes those children who do contribute to their school," said Nevels. "Who do contribute to the community and who do make a difference everyday."