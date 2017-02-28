LIFE Resource Services holds its first shopping spree fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - "I thought at the time, I've never won anything but if I did. I'd want to give it to Mark and Jessica."

Rick Roden met Mark Goings and Jessica Venerable three years ago. They were going through trying times and he's been helping them get back on their feet.

"When I met him I was homeless and he put me in one of his rental houses and took me off the street. He's like a dad," said Mark Goings.

So when Rick won the shopping spree he said he immediately thought about Mark and Jessica.

Mark had ten minutes to run up and down these isles putting whatever he could into a grocery cart. After the ten minutes, he was able to purchase more than $600 dollars worth of groceries, paid for by Life Resource Services.

"It takes a burden off month to month income and having to buy groceries for a little while," said Mark.

Mark and Jessica said none of this would be possible without the help of organizations like Life.