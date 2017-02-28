× Judge dismisses murder charges against Lawrence County man

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Attorney Tim Case confirms that murder charges against his client, Brian Keith Harville, were dropped.

Case and Harville long argued that he acted in self-defense, citing the Stand Your Ground law.

“Recently, we had a Motion to Dismiss and/or Immunity hearing and/or Stand Your Ground hearing,” Case said in a written statement.

He says Lawrence County Circuit Court Judge Mark Craig issued an order dismissing the charges around 8:42 Monday night.

Harville was arrested back in October of 2014 for a deadly shooting in Hatton that killed John “Johnny” Rance Campbell, 44, of Moulton.

According to documents obtained by WHNT News 19, Harville and Campbell spent the day together on October 27, 2014, and spent much of it drinking.

The document goes on to say they got into an argument at the defendant’s house, and Campbell approached Harville with a folding knife with the blade extended.

“[Campbell] swung the knife at the defendant and the defendant shot him,” the document states.

It says afterward, Harville went to a neighbor’s house and said, “You may want to call 911. I think I might have killed someone.”

He was released on bond on February 4, 2015.