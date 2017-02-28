× Huntsville Police need help finding hit-and-run driver

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police is asking the public for help in locating a hit-and-run driver.

Police say a vehicle struck a person riding their bicycle on Oakwood Avenue February 19 around 10 a.m. The vehicle left the scene travelling west on Oakwood Avenue. The victim suffered from multiple broken bones, but is expected to survive.

Anyone that may have witnessed the incident or that may have information is asked to contact Inv. Carlisle at 256-427-7291. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling 256-53CRIME, by online submission, or through the mobile app.