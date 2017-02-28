Huntsville police charge Athens man in connection to Thomas Drive shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting Monday afternoon on Thomas Road.

20-year-old Marcus Bradham was taken into custody in Athens Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived at an apartment complex on Thomas Road, they found a victim who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting occurred behind the buildings where several people were gathered. An apartment was also struck in the gun fire, but no one inside was injured.

Police believe that Bradham shot the victim, then fled from the scene.

According to police, Bradham was already wanted in connection to a robbery that happened on February 4 on Edgemont Drive.

Bradham was charged with the two outstanding warrants and also charged with 1st degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.