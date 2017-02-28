× Fundraiser aimed at growing Marshall County Home Place’s reach

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A non-profit organization in Marshall County helps homeless people and families get back on their feet, and volunteers are looking to neighbors to help their reach grow.

A thrift store in Guntersville comes from Marshall County’s generosity. Everything inside is donated. The sales go to something much bigger.

“It’s Marshall County Home Place, and this is our thrift store called Home Place Thrift Store,” explained Marshall County Home Place Executive Director Lee Ward, “It helps us fund our activities, which is providing transitional housing for homeless families. We have four apartments where they can live where they can get back on their feet again.”

The organization serves all of Marshall County, and the work Ward does means a lot to her. “We are totally dependent on our community. We are a United Way agency so that is huge. Some of the cities help us, the county helps us a little bit, and just the general public and a few churches.”

A fundraiser is aimed at expanding the services. “It is City Feud. We have the six mayors from Marshall County plus the team of their choice competing in a Family Feud type environment,” Ward said.

The event is set for Saturday, March 11, from 6-11 pm at Guntersville Town Hall. Tickets are $50 per person. “Crawmama’s is going to do heavy Hors d’oeuvres and there will be a cash bar,” Ward added. You can get tickets at any of the mayors’ offices or at the thrift store, which is located at 1221 Blount Avenue in Guntersville. Store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 until 5, and Saturday from 9 until 1.

The proceeds from the event will help build more apartments. “There are a lot of people out there who need help, and until you put yourself out there and get a chance to talk to them, you don’t realize it, because there are no tent cities, there’s nobody living under bridges, but they’re out there,” Ward said.