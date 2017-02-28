Deshler and Madison Academy to meet in 4A Girls State Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Al.- The basketball in Birmingham continued on Tuesday with class 3A and class 4A taking the court for state semifinals.

The Deshler girls defeated Greensboro, 85-60, to advance to the 4A championship game. The two-time defending state champs with face Madison Academy after the Mustangs blew out Booker T. Washington, 68-24. The title game is set for Friday at 4 p.m.

Madison Academy and Monroe County took the boys 4A semifinal into double overtime but the Mustangs ultimately lost to the Tigers, 75-66. The Mustangs fall just short of a three-peat and their first title in class 4A.

Plainview will play in the 3A boys championship game on Friday at 2:15 p.m. They topped Hillcrest-Evergreen in the semifinal round, 68-52. Meanwhile, Holly Pond couldn't get it done in the other boys semifinal game. The Broncos fell to Midfield, 86-78.

The Pisgah girls have a shot at winning the school's first title since 2005. They beat Hillcrest-Evergreen in the 3A semifinals, 55-44. The Eagles will take on Locust Fork for the blue map on Friday at noon.