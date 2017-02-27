Strong Storms Possible Wednesday

Our next strong storm system will sweep through Alabama Wednesday bringing a wave of showers and storms during the afternoon, some of which could be strong or even severe. The Storm Prediction Center has outline the Tennessee Valley with an Enhanced Risk Wednesday, the third risk category on a 5 category scale. At this time, damaging winds look like the main threat.

A warm front will lift north of Alabama by Tuesday, putting us in a strong southerly flow. That pushes in warm, moist, and ultimately unstable air. There won’t be any good source to help spark off heavy/widespread storms on Tuesday though, so instead Tuesday will be a humid day with a few stray showers and storms around.

By Wednesday though a strong cold front will approach The Tennessee Valley, providing a great source of lift for showers and thunderstorms to develop along. Since our air will already be unstable, storms could become strong quickly as they move through Northern Alabama/Southern Tennessee. With a line of storms like what we’re expecting straight line winds are usually the greatest risk, although heavy downpours and large hail are also possible. We can’t totally rule out the potential for a brief tornado, but the chance is low at this time.

Storms will move into the Shoals as early as the late morning from 10am-2pm. The line will progress into Limestone, Madison, and Morgan Counties during the prime daytime heating hours from 12pm-4pm. Jackson and DeKalb Counties will start seeing storms from 1pm-5pm, but most storm activity will likely move out shortly after sunset. It’s important to note that there is still some uncertainty in the timing of the storms, so don’t take this timeline as something set in stone. We’ll be fine tuning the forecast over the next 48 hours and encourage you to check back with whnt.com regularly over the next few days.

