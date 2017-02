Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The RA Hubbard girls opened the state basketball tournament in Birmingham by beating Westminster-Oak Mountain to advance to the 1A championship game. The Tanner girls also advanced to the finals with a win over RC Hatch. Check out all of the highlights and scores form day one of the AHSAA state basketball tournament.

BOYS

RC Hatch - 51

Sheffield - 27

GIRLS

Westminster-Oak Mountain - 44

RA Hubbard - 48

RC Hatch - 24

Tanner - 60

Geneva County - 41

Fyffe - 35