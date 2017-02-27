× Ozark man charged in infant son’s death

OZARK, Ala. – Authorities in Dale County are piecing together what happened before they found a baby, dead, inside an Ozark home on Claybank Street on Saturday morning.

According to the CBS News affiliate in Dothan, 19-year-old Jaylin Jamal Toles is behind bars without bond. He is expected to make his first court appearance this week at which time he’ll likely be appointed an attorney when he goes before a judge.

Ozark Police say an autopsy on the baby will happen in the next day or two. Chief Marlos Walker says he won’t comment on how the baby died until after he receives the autopsy results.

Chief Walker says investigators found some suspicious circumstances and collected physical evidence. If Toles is found guilty he could receive the death penalty.