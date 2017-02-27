Huntsville police investigate shooting on Thomas Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:40 p.m. Monday on Thomas Road, near Drake Avenue and west of Memorial Parkway.

HEMSI Chief Operations Officer, Don Webster confirmed that one person was shot and is in non-life threatening condition at this time.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance for treatment of a gunshot wound to the left leg.

An apartment was also shot by a stray bullet.

Authorities are searching for the shooter in the immediate area at this time. Police believe the shooter may be on foot at this time.

They are searching for a man wearing a Chicago Bulls jacket or shirt and dark tennis shoes.

When apprehended, the person will probably be charged with 2nd degree assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

