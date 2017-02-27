× Guntersville City Schools ranked 20th in the state, school leaders want to continue to build

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A data analysis company called Niche ranked the best school districts in Alabama and determined Guntersville City Schools at 20. While that’s not a bad place to be, school leaders say there’s room to grow.

The company based its 2017 Best School Districts in Alabama on multiple pieces of information, including test scores, college readiness, and graduation rates. “We were ranked 20th,” Guntersville City Schools Superintendent Brett Stanton said.

Stanton says they’re pleased with the state-wide stance, but there’s room for improvement. “We want to continue to focus on continuous improvement from our standpoint,” he added, “We have to make sure that we stay focused on our mission and our vision as a school system, that we have a safe and orderly environment, and that we have high expectations for our student success as well as high expectations for our faculty and staff members.”

Stanton says there’s always a push for continuous improvement, to make sure the system is the best it can be.”From our standpoint we’re sure not satisfied, but we’re pleased to know that we’re considered to be one of the best school systems in the state,” Stanton said.

Niche ranks Madison City Schools at number three, and Florence, Hartselle, and Muscle Shoals City Schools round out the top ten. Arab and Athens City Schools are in the top 20. Mountain Brook School System came out on top.

The company uses information from the U.S. Department of Education and other reviews to determine the rankings.