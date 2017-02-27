Girls Inc. of Huntsville to host Spring Break activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Girls Inc. of Huntsville inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold.

Through direct services and advocacy, Girls Inc. helps girls to navigate gender, economic and social barriers and grow up to be healthy, educated and independent.

This Spring Break, Girls Inc. is inviting young girls to participate in special activities including trips, photography, culinary projects, creative arts, and so much more.

The program will be held March 13-17 from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m

The cost of the week-long program is $60 per girl, and they must pack a lunch and a snack.

To find out more information on the program or how you can get involved contact (256)859-0011.