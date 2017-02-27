GiraffeWatch2017 with April & baby-to-be!

HARPURSVILLE, New York — All eyes continue to be on April the giraffe. Everyone is waiting for her to give birth. Video of the 15-year-old giraffe mommy-to-be, who is at the Animal Adventure Park in New York, went viral last week as millions of people stayed glued to her story.

April is going to give birth to her 4th calf any time now. She is at the end of her 15-month pregnancy and has been showing all the signs of going into active labor. In fact, if you watch the live feed very closely, you can see the calf wiggling around in her tummy.

The calf is about 6 feet tall and will weigh in at about 150 pounds when it is born. Since giraffe skin is so think, ultrasounds cannot determine the sex of the calf, so we’ll all just have to wait and see.

Animal Adventure Park posted the latest on April on its Facebook page Monday morning:

“April is eating breakfast this morning and body condition remains as day prior. Continued movement of baby inside, and big baby kicks, are noticeably obvious. Through the evening April had to find her right positioning to feel comfortable to lay down, which is evidence of continued growth and position change of the calf. Do not be concerned, it is natural and worked out by mom on her own. Today will yield warmer temperatures from yesterday’s flash freeze, allowing a little bit of yard time for mom, and of course time for Oliver. Still no baby, we have not announced active labor, mom and baby are happy and healthy.”