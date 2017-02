The FBI has issued an alert about a possible sighting of a missing boy.

They said Matthew Carrington was possibly seen in the Birmingham metro area Saturday. He is believed to be travelling with suspects who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Matthew is 4-years-old, 3 feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. If you believe you see Matthew, the FBI advises you to not approach. You are asked to call 911 or FBI Birmingham at 205-326-6166.