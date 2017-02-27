Dekalb Economic Development Authority will hold workshop for elected officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - "This just gives our local officials ideas about economic development."

The most important key to a successful city is a successful economy.

"The industry and jobs brings everything else to a community. It creates jobs. Creates money coming in to the community," said Jimmy Durham, Director of the EDA.

The EDA felt the need to explain what they do for the county, as well as what city leaders can do in their individual roles.

"How communities can position themselves to hopefully get some new industry and maybe even retail companies in, so we see it as being very beneficial," said Durham.

They've also invited TVA to go more in-depth about the importance of an economic development team.

"We're competing with about 33,000 other areas in the United States for a project, so we've got to know what to say, what to do, what not to do."

..Reassuring residents that their local officials are doing everything they can to increase their quality of living..

"Our elected officials are trying," said Durham. "They want to get new industry here into our community, and they see they are going to be involved by going to these meetings."

The EDA will be holding this workshop on March 9th for any elected official in the Dekalb area.