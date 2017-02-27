× Clements High students host Pet Drive for Limestone County Animal Shelter

ATHENS, Ala. – Clements High School 4-H members are gathering donations for a good paws.

They are hosting a Pet Drive to benefit the Limestone County Animal Shelter.

The students are collecting the following items:

Dog Food

Cat Food

Toys

Leashes

Kitty Litter

Puppy pads

Shampoo

Gently used towels

Cat Treats

Dog Treats

If you would like to donate, you can drop off any items at the Clements High School front office during office hours by March 23.