LIVE: Watch 4pm news on WHNT News 19

Clements High students host Pet Drive for Limestone County Animal Shelter

Posted 3:55 pm, February 27, 2017, by , Updated at 03:56PM, February 27, 2017
shelter dog (photo: Getty Images)

shelter dog (photo: Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ala. – Clements High School 4-H members are gathering donations for a good paws.

They are hosting a Pet Drive to benefit the Limestone County Animal Shelter.

The students are collecting the following items:

  • Dog Food
  • Cat Food
  • Toys
  • Leashes
  • Kitty Litter
  • Puppy pads
  • Shampoo
  • Gently used towels
  • Cat Treats
  • Dog Treats

If you would like to donate, you can drop off any items at the Clements High School front office during office hours by March 23.

Clements High School