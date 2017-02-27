Clements High students host Pet Drive for Limestone County Animal Shelter
ATHENS, Ala. – Clements High School 4-H members are gathering donations for a good paws.
They are hosting a Pet Drive to benefit the Limestone County Animal Shelter.
The students are collecting the following items:
- Dog Food
- Cat Food
- Toys
- Leashes
- Kitty Litter
- Puppy pads
- Shampoo
- Gently used towels
- Cat Treats
- Dog Treats
If you would like to donate, you can drop off any items at the Clements High School front office during office hours by March 23.
