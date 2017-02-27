× Child sex abuse charges dropped against UAH professor

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Madison County judge has officially dropped the charges against a UAH Professor. Madison Police arrested Massimiliano (Max) Bonamente more than two weeks ago on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor under 12 years old.

Last week, prosecutors with the Madison County District Attorney’s office filed a motion to dismiss the two counts against the physics professor. The motion stated the alleged victims had recanted their testimony and provided other evidence that indicated Bonamente should not be prosecuted.

Court documents show Madison County District Judge Claude Hundley granted the motion to drop the charges this morning.