Authorities in Mississippi conduct nationwide search for man wanted on murder, assault charges

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. – Mississippi authorities are calling on the country’s help in locating 28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton. He was last seen in Rankin County, Miss. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities describe Deaton as 5′ 9″ tall and weighing around 170 lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. Deaton is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Deaton could be involved in three separate crimes in Mississippi that include the murder of his girlfriend and an attack on a female jogger in Rankin County. An early morning jog left the woman with a bullet wound to her thigh. She managed to make it to a senior assisted living facility to get help.

A white SUV was spotted leaving the scene of the shooting Friday morning. Authorities believe Deaton is still driving the 2012 white GMC Acadia. It’s got a Mississippi Nurses Foundation tag with number F396NF.

If you see the wanted man, do not try to approach him. Instead, call 911. Or, call the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at (601)825-1480 and/or Crime Stoppers at (601)355-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Deaton’s arrest.